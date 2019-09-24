Suspending Parliament was unlawful - Supreme Court

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supreme Court: Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful
Mr Johnson suspended - or prorogued - Parliament for five weeks earlier this month, saying it was to allow a Queen's Speech to outline his new policies.
But the UK's highest court said it was wrong to stop Parliament carrying out its duties.
-
24 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49810180/supreme-court-boris-johnson-s-decision-to-suspend-parliament-was-unlawfulRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window