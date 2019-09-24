Long Bailey sets out Labour environment plan

Media player
Rebecca Long Bailey sets out Labour's environmental plan
The Labour Party has set out its plans to reduce carbon emissions in the UK.
The plans include an £83bn investment into offshore wind, as part of a £250bn package.
-
