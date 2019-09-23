Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John McDonnell: We should work to live, not live to work
John McDonnell has pledged that a Labour government would cut the working week to an average of 32 hours within 10 years and without any reductions in pay.
Speaking at his party conference, the shadow chancellor said people should "work to live, not live to work".
But he added: "Since the 1980s the link between increasing productivity matched by expanding free time has been broken. It’s time to put that right."
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49797590/john-mcdonnell-we-should-work-to-live-not-live-to-workRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window