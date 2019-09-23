McDonnell: 'I respect Brexit alternative'
John McDonnell has said he "profoundly respects" those looking for an alternative Brexit deal.

The shadow chancellor told the Labour Party conference he would campaign for Remain in a further referendum.

But he said he supported Jeremy Corbyn's plan to negotiate Labour's own withdrawal deal with the EU and put that to the people as well.

