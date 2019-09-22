Thomas Cook crisis: 'People will not be stranded'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thomas Cook crisis: 'People will not be stranded'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said that people will be taken care of if tour operator Thomas Cook collapses.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Raab said that "the contingency planning is there to ensure people are not being stranded."

Read more: Thomas Cook customers will not be stranded, vows Raab

  • 22 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'Never speak ill of our fellow Conservative'