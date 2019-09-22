Media player
Corbyn: Of course I'll be a full-term PM
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has dismissed rumours he will stand down.. He told the BBC's Andrew Marr he would serve a full term as prime minister if his party wins the next general election.
Corbyn also confirmed that he will "take the party into the general elections"
22 Sep 2019
