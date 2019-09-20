Media player
Brexit: What happened at the Supreme Court?
The three-day Supreme Court hearing on whether the decision to prorogue was unlawful has finished its final day.
The government has been arguing that suspending Parliament was lawful and not a matter for the courts, but campaigners have claimed the PM is trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit policy.
Mark Easton explains the importance of hearing, and what may happen next.
