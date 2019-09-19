Brexitcast: Luxembourg PM turns estate agent

Video

In this episode of Brexitcast, presenters Katya Adler and Adam Fleming share their thoughts on the Luxembourg PM's art collection and the limitations of his news conference facilities that led to Boris Johnson not attending a planned press conference.

