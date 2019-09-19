Corbyn 'daunted' by prospect of becoming PM

Media player
Corbyn 'daunted' by prospect of becoming prime minister
When asked if he was "daunted" about becoming prime minister, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said "yes" but also said he was "up for" the job.
He added he would be "utterly determined" to deliver Labour's programme in government including "better social justice" and "hope for young people in our society".
19 Sep 2019
