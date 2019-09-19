Supreme Court
Supreme Court: Final day of legal prorogation battle

Live coverage of the hearing at the Supreme Court on its final day.

The government has argued prorogation is not a matter for the courts, but critics accuse the PM of trying to stop MPs scrutinising his Brexit policy.

Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament earlier this month for five weeks.

