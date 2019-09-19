Video

Former PM David Cameron has revealed for the first time that he sought help from the Queen, to keep the UK intact during the Scottish referendum campaign in 2014.

Speaking to the BBC in a two-part series about his six years as prime minister, Mr Cameron said he turned to Buckingham Palace for support when a newspaper opinion poll put those supporting independence ahead for the first time.

