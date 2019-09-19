Brexit: What happened on Wednesday?
Supreme Court: What happened with Brexit on Wednesday?

The government was accused of "dishonesty and lies" as the Supreme Court continued to hear arguments about the legality of the prime minister's suspension of Parliament.

Defending the government, Sir James Eadie QC said suspending Parliament was a political matter and not for the courts to decide.

Mark Easton explains what happened on Wednesday.

