Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Corbyn: I want the people to have a choice on Brexit
Jeremy Corbyn has said he wants a new referendum on the question of the UK's membership of the European Union and will deliver what the British people decide.
The Labour leader would not commit to backing either Leave or Remain, but insisted: "I want the people to have a choice."
-
18 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49744306/jeremy-corbyn-i-want-the-people-to-have-a-choice-on-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window