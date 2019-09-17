Swinson: 'We must stop Brexit'
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said she could not wait to "take on" Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage in an election. She vowed a Lib Dem government would stop Brexit.

In her first conference speech as leader, Swinson vowed a Lib Dem government would stop Brexit "on day one".

  • 17 Sep 2019