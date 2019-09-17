Media player
Supreme Court: PM 'abused his powers', judges told
Crossbench peer and QC Lord Pannick has told the Supreme Court that Boris Johnson suspended Parliament to avoid the risk of MPs "frustrating or damaging" the PM's Brexit plans.
He also said there was "strong evidence" that Mr Johnson saw MPs as "an obstacle" and wanted to "silence" them.
The prime minister says he wanted the five-week suspension of Parliament - or prorogation - so that a Queen's Speech could be held in October to outline his policy plans.
17 Sep 2019
