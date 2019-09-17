Swinson: Corbyn is Brexit by nature

Video

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has criticised Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to argue for the UK to remain in the EU, accusing him of being "Brexit by nature".

Addressing her party's conference, she also attacked Boris Johnson, whom she said was "silencing critics, purging opponents, ignoring the law" over Brexit.

And she warned the PM: "If he thinks being a woman is somehow a weakness, he’s about to find out it is not."