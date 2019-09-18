Brexit: What happened on Tuesday?
Supreme Court: What happened with Brexit on Tuesday?

The Supreme Court is hearing competing arguments about the legality of the prime minister's suspension of Parliament.

The most senior judge in the UK, Lady Hale, says the case raises "a serious and difficult question of law", as she and 10 other judges must decide whether advice Boris Johnson gave to the Queen about prorogation was lawful.

Mark Easton explains what happened on Tuesday.

