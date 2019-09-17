Media player
Jo Swinson speech at conference
Live coverage as Jo Swinson makes her first speech to the Liberal Democrats' conference as leader.
She is set to vow that a Liberal Democrat government would revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit "on day one".
17 Sep 2019
