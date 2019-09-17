Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'I have the greatest respect for the judiciary'
Boris Johnson says he will "wait and see what the judges say" on the suspension of Parliament.
The Supreme Court will hear two appeals later that will determine whether the PM acted lawfully in suspending Parliament for five weeks.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of the case, which begins on Tuesday, he said he had the "greatest respect" for the judiciary.
-
17 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49722091/boris-johnson-i-have-the-greatest-respect-for-the-judiciaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window