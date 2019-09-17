'I have the greatest respect for the judiciary'
Boris Johnson says he will "wait and see what the judges say" on the suspension of Parliament.

The Supreme Court will hear two appeals later that will determine whether the PM acted lawfully in suspending Parliament for five weeks.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the case, which begins on Tuesday, he said he had the "greatest respect" for the judiciary.

