'Mumbo jumbo'

In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his suspension of Parliament.
He says Parliament is still capable of scrutinising the government, calling claims that they can't "a load of claptrap".
16 Sep 2019
