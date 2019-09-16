Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson insists UK will leave EU on 31 October
The prime minister has told the BBC that he will follow the law, but will leave the EU at the end of October.
"I will uphold the constitution, I will obey the law, but we will come out on October the 31st" he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.
A bill was passed by Parliament in early September to prevent the UK from leaving the European Union without a deal.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49720910/boris-johnson-insists-uk-will-leave-eu-on-31-octoberRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window