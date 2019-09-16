Johnson: EU have had 'bellyful' of delays
The prime minister has told the BBC he thinks the EU is fed up of extending the Brexit deadline for the UK. He said the bloc had had a "bellyful" of delays.

"You know they want to develop a new relationship with the UK. They're fed up with these endless negotiations, endless delays."

