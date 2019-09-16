Johnson 'can see shape of Brexit deal'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: 'I can see the shape of a Brexit deal'
Boris Johnson says he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a new Brexit deal with the EU, following his meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.
The UK prime minister said it is time "to start really accelerating the work" – and that this had been agreed upon in the meeting.
Mr Johnson was speaking after cancelling his appearance at a press conference with Luxeumbourg's prime minister.
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49720676/boris-johnson-i-can-see-the-shape-of-a-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window