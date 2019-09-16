EU 'needs more than just words' from Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Luxembourg PM: 'We need more than just words' from Boris Johnson

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel says the EU needs "more than just words" from the UK government if a Brexit deal is to be agreed by the 31 October deadline.

Boris Johnson was scheduled to appear alongside Mr Bettel after a meeting in Luxembourg but cancelled after a group of anti-Brexit protesters heckled him nearby.

  • 16 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Boris Johnson heckled during speech