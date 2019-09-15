'We will revoke Article 50' - Jo Swinson
The Liberal Democrats will be the "stop Brexit" party at the next election.

Leader Jo Swinson says her party's manifesto will pledge to revoke Article 50 - the law that ensures the UK leaves the EU.

Previously, the party has backed another referendum or "People's Vote", saying they would campaign to Remain.

