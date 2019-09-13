Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
John Bercow: Parliament will reject no-deal forcefully
John Bercow has said Parliament is likely to work "forcefully" to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.
He added it would be a "racing certainty" that additional "procedural creativity" could be used to make sure the government abides by the law.
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49687988/john-bercow-parliament-will-reject-no-deal-forcefullyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window