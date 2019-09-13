Bercow: Parliament will reject no-deal forcefully
John Bercow has said Parliament is likely to work "forcefully" to prevent a no-deal exit from the European Union.

He added it would be a "racing certainty" that additional "procedural creativity" could be used to make sure the government abides by the law.

  • 13 Sep 2019