Bercow on Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Commons Speaker John Bercow gives Brexit warning
The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has given a warning on parliamentarians following the rule of law regarding Brexit.
According to a new law, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now have to seek a delay until 31 January 2020 if MPs cannot agree on an exit by 19 October.
Read more here: Bercow warns Johnson against disobeying Brexit law
-
13 Sep 2019
