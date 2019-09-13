Bercow on Brexit
Video

Commons Speaker John Bercow gives Brexit warning

The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has given a warning on parliamentarians following the rule of law regarding Brexit.

According to a new law, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will now have to seek a delay until 31 January 2020 if MPs cannot agree on an exit by 19 October.

  • 13 Sep 2019
