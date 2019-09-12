Brexitcast: 'It's really, really, really bad'
Brexitcast: Operation Yellowhammer is 'really, really, really bad'

Brexitcast makes the move to the small screen, and the gang are talking about no-deal Brexit, Operation Yellowhammer and the funny smell in their freshly-painted studio.

You can watch Brexitcast on Thursdays at 23.35 BST on BBC One, catch up on the BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds.

