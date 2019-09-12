'Good luck with Brexitcast TV tonight'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexitcast: Michel Barnier says he'll 'always' be watching

Brexitcast is making the move to the small screen on Thursday night and the EU's top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he'll be watching.

You can watch Brexitcast at 23.35 BST on BBC One, catch up on the BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds

  • 12 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Brexitcast: Danish politician's PornHub advert