'Second referendum only way to break deadlock'

The pro-EU independent MP Heidi Allen has said she is trying to co-ordinate Remain supporters from all parties to come up with an election pact for a future general election.

"We are in deadlock. Therefore it has to go back to the British people," Ms Allen told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

Ms Allen quit the Conservative party earlier this year and was interim leader of Change UK until she left the party in June.

