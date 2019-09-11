Media player
Margaret Atwood: 'Will it be King Boris I versus the Parliamentarians?'
Author Margaret Atwood has given BBC Radio 5 Live’s Emma Barnett her take on UK politics.
“Is it going to be King Boris I versus the Parliamentarians?” she said. “Are they going to start meeting in fields? What are they going to do?”
Click here to listen to the full interview with Margaret Atwood on BBC Sounds.
11 Sep 2019
