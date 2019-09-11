Margaret Atwood: 'Is it going to be King Boris I versus the Parliamentarians?'
Author Margaret Atwood has given BBC Radio 5 Live’s Emma Barnett her take on UK politics.

“Is it going to be King Boris I versus the Parliamentarians?” she said. “Are they going to start meeting in fields? What are they going to do?”

