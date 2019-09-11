Brexit: EU still does not know 'what UK wants'

Video

The EU is still waiting to hear concrete proposals from the UK government to replace the Brexit withdrawal agreement rejected by Parliament, the French MEP Nathalie Loiseau has said.

"We know what you don't want, but we still don't really know what you want," she told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.

The former Europe minster, and close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, added that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s position on Brexit was "lost in translation" and did not "really help to build trust".

