PM: Government focused on people's priorities
Boris Johnson has told reporters his government is focused on "the people's priorities" - investing in schools, police and hospitals, and delivering Brexit by the end of October.

On a visit to a school in London, the prime minister said he was "working very hard to get a deal" with the EU.

  • 10 Sep 2019