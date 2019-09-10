Cummings: Stop talking to 'rich Remainers'
Boris Johnson's controversial aide Dominic Cummings has told reporters outside his home they should "get out of London" and talk to people who are not "rich Remainers".

When asked whether the UK would leave the EU at the end of October, he replied "sure".

Mr Cummings orchestrated the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum.

