Jeremy Corbyn: 'We will commit to a public vote'
Jeremy Corbyn has told the Trades Union Congress the Labour Party will commit to holding a further referendum on Brexit.
The Labour leader said there would be both "a credible option to Leave and the option to Remain" on the ballot paper.
10 Sep 2019
