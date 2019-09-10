Corbyn: 'We will commit to a public vote'
Jeremy Corbyn has told the Trades Union Congress the Labour Party will commit to holding a further referendum on Brexit.

The Labour leader said there would be both "a credible option to Leave and the option to Remain" on the ballot paper.

  • 10 Sep 2019