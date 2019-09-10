Labour's Harriet Harman to run for Commons Speaker

Harriet Harman to run for Commons Speaker
Labour's Harriet Harman has confirmed that she will run to become the next Commons Speaker.

The Mother of the House and the longest continuously-serving female MP told Today that it's "the job of the Speaker to make sure Parliament, by its majority, has its say".

Her announcement came after the current Speaker, John Bercow, said he would stand down by 31 October.

