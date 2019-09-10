Protests as Parliament is suspended
Brexit: Protests as parliament is suspended

The prorogation of the Commons saw unprecedented scenes with some MPs holding signs saying "silenced" while shouting: "Shame on you."

As this video shows, protesting MPs gathered around the Speaker part way through the procedure. The incident in its extended form follows.

Parliament has officially been suspended for five weeks, with MPs not due back until 14 October.

  • 10 Sep 2019
