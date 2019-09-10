Brexit: What happened on Monday?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit: What happened on Monday?

The suspension of Parliament begins and MPs reject a second call from Boris Johnson for a snap election.

Jessica Parker explains what happened on Monday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 10 Sep 2019