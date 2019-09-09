Operation Yellowhammer: Government loses vote

Media player
Operation Yellowhammer: Government loses Commons vote
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered another defeat in the House of Commons.
MPs have backed a motion calling for the publication of government communications relating to the suspension of Parliament and the disclosure of all documents relating to Operation Yellowhammer, the government's contingency plan for a no-deal Brexit.
The government lost by 311 votes to 302, although it is unclear whether ministers will comply with the requests.
09 Sep 2019
