Operation Yellowhammer: Government loses vote
Operation Yellowhammer: Government loses Commons vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered another defeat in the House of Commons.

MPs have backed a motion calling for the publication of government communications relating to the suspension of Parliament and the disclosure of all documents relating to Operation Yellowhammer, the government's contingency plan for a no-deal Brexit.

The government lost by 311 votes to 302, although it is unclear whether ministers will comply with the requests.

  • 09 Sep 2019
