Ex-Tory MP: Cummings 'a deeply malevolent force'
Former Tory MP Margot James has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire the prime minister's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is "a deeply malevolent force".

Ms James, who lost the party whip after defying the government over Brexit last week, said Mr Cummings was "somebody who wants to crash everything to get what he wants".

  • 09 Sep 2019
