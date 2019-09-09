Video

The Irish Finance Minister has said that it's up to Boris Johnson "to put forward their ideas to explain how they might be better than what currently has been agreed” on the Irish backstop.

The UK prime minister has proposed an all-Ireland agri-food deal, ahead of talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Monday.

However, Paschal Donohoe warned that the deal “only covers a portion of the trade between Northern Ireland and Ireland and would not be a solution that would deal with all the other issues”.

Speaking on the Today programme, the Irish minister also said his government would be in favour of a Brexit extension, “but it is a matter that needs full agreement across the European council”.