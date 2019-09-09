Media playback is unsupported on your device
BA: 'Everyone benefits' on current pay scheme

British Airways' chief executive Alex Cruz told Today that "everyone benefits" from the company's current profit sharing scheme and an 11.5% pay rise over three years already on offer.

Balpa, the pilots' union, says that its members have taken lower pay rises and made sacrifices during more stringent times for the airline in recent years, and now is calling for pilots to see a greater share of profits.

