Video

Sajid Javid has insisted the government will neither ask for a further Brexit extension nor break a new Brexit law that could require it to do so.

The law, which is expected to gain royal assent on Monday, is designed to stop the UK exiting the EU without a deal – but the chancellor says government policy is to leave on 31 October regardless.

The BBC's Andrew Marr said he was "baffled" by Mr Javid's explanation.