Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amber Rudd: Government not working enough on Brexit deal
MP Amber Rudd has quit the cabinet and surrendered the Conservative whip, saying she cannot "stand by" while "moderate Conservatives are expelled".
Ms Rudd described the sacking of 21 Tory MPs on Tuesday as an "assault on decency and democracy".
Speaking to Andrew Marr, she said there was not "sufficient concentration and planning" by the government on gettting a Brexit deal.
- Read more: Amber Rudd resigns from government
-
08 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-49625144/amber-rudd-government-not-working-enough-on-brexit-dealRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window