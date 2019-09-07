'What will happen to me after Brexit?'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brexit EU settled status scheme: 'What will happen to me?'

Out of three million EU citizens currently living in the UK, so far less than half have applied for the right to live and work in the UK after Brexit.

The British government says 1.4 million have applied to the EU settlement scheme.

Aurelie (Lily) Beurrier is one of them. She has lived near Bristol for 16 years, with a family and a job. But she's worried about what Brexit means for her.

  • 07 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'You should be in Brussels; you're in Morley'