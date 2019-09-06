Thornberry: election date 'can't be amended'
Emily Thornberry has said that Labour will block any motion put forward by the prime minister to trigger a general election under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.

The shadow foreign secretary told Today Labour could not trust that Boris Johnson wouldn't amend the election date after it was approved by Parliament, and says the legislation "can't be amended" to ensure a specific date.

