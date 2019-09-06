Miller 'will not give up fight for democracy'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gina Miller 'will not give up fight for democracy'

A legal bid to challenge the suspension of Parliament has been rejected by the High Court.

The case was brought by businesswoman Gina Miller, who argued the move was "an unlawful abuse of power".

Rejecting Ms Miller's case, Lord Justice Burnett said she could immediately appeal because of the important points of law at stake.

  • 06 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Corbyn writes protest letter to Queen about PM