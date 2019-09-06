Johnson: Removing whip grieved me deeply
Boris Johnson said removing the whip from Tory colleagues who backed a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit "grieved me deeply".

The prime minister said he would "reach out" to the MPs and "try to find ways of building bridges".

But he said the government had been "very clear in the risk of snarling up the EU in Parliament".

