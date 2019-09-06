Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: Removing whip grieved me deeply
Boris Johnson said removing the whip from Tory colleagues who backed a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit "grieved me deeply".
The prime minister said he would "reach out" to the MPs and "try to find ways of building bridges".
But he said the government had been "very clear in the risk of snarling up the EU in Parliament".
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window