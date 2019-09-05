Loudspeaker doctor: 'It's an attempt to bully me'

Video

A neurologist who was involved in planning for a no-deal Brexit calls out Mr Rees-Mogg for "bullying" him.

Dr David Nicholl, who wrote a section of the Operation Yellowhammer document, had first called in to an LBC show earlier to talk to the leader of the House of Commons then Mr Rees-Mogg accused him of being "as irresponsible" as Dr Wakefield who became infamous for saying that the MMR vaccine gave children autism and which was later found to be untrue.

The Conservative MP later apologised to Dr Nicholl for making the comparison.