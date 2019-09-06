So who actually wants a general election?
The House of Commons, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, rejected Boris Johnson's plan for a snap election on 15 October, in a vote on Wednesday.

But on Monday the prime minister said he didn't want an election, whereas Mr Corbyn said he did.

What exactly is going on?

